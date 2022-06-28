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Dora Militaru
Developer Relations Engineer
Dora is a developer relations engineer at Fastly. She cut her developer teeth on building a global news website and cultivated her compassion by leading data protection and site reliability engineering teams. Working at a tiny kitchen table in London, she dreams of helping others build a faster, more secure, more reliable — and better — web for everyone.
Write less, do more at the edge: Introducing expressly
Build faster with Expressly on Fastly’s edge. Simplify routing, cookies, and errors in JavaScript apps with less code.