At its core, Private Access Tokens present a privacy-respecting, anti-fraud and authorization framework. This blog post provides an overview of what it does and how developers can try it out with Fastly and Apple today.

Jonathan Foote

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) develops technology to combat disinformation. Recently, the group released a public draft specification designed to make it easier to trace both the origin and evolution of the media we all create and consume. In this blog post, we cover the problem, the role of C2PA tech, and how you can get involved.