Premiers pas avec TypeScript sur Fastly Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Vos premiers pas avec TypeScript sur Fastly Compute, rien de plus simple ! Apprenez à ajouter un typage statique à vos projets JavaScript pour un développement efficace. 26 juin 2025

Run your Next.js app on Fastly Katsuyuki Omuro With our new next-compute-js library, you can now host your Next.js application on our Compute@Edge platform – giving you the benefits of both the Next.js developer experience and our blazing-fast, world-wide edge network, and you don't even need an origin server. 21 septembre 2022

Node.js-style HTTP interfaces for Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Our Compute JavaScript platform provides Request and Response objects, but these are based on the Fetch standard, rather than the req and res objects traditionally seen in Node.js programs. If you have a program designed for Node.js that you are thinking about moving over to Compute, or if a library you want to use is designed for Node, our new open-source library, http-compute-js, has got your back. 20 septembre 2022

No-origin, static websites at the edge! Katsuyuki Omuro Many of the world's websites are static, and Fastly’s content delivery network gets those pages from origin to visitors quickly. But what if we took the origin out of the equation? 16 septembre 2022

Taming shoe bots: it’s no small feat Katsuyuki Omuro Automated scripts, or bots, make up a large portion of product purchases on the web today. To some businesses, these bots cause harm, but for others, bots help drive revenue. If you are an online business owner, your stance on how to address them will vary. Whatever your needs, Fastly’s edge cloud scales up to meet the challenge, and helps you to create the right set of policies for your business. 25 août 2022