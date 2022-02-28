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Lakshmi Sharma
Chief produit & Strategy Officer, Fastly
Lakshmi Sharma construit des organisations produit dynamiques depuis des décennies et a récemment occupé le poste de Directrice de la gestion des produits pour le réseau chez Google Cloud, où l’expérience client de bout en bout pour les solutions réseau couvrant plusieurs secteurs constituait une responsabilité clé. Forte d’une vaste expérience au sein d’organisations d’infrastructure, de cloud et de sécurité, notamment à des postes de direction produit et d’ingénierie chez Target Corporation, Cisco et Juniper Networks, elle a rejoint Fastly pour se concentrer sur le portefeuille de distribution, de sécurité et d’Edge Compute. Sharma se concentrera sur la feuille de route produit à long terme et sur l’innovation qui renforce les capacités des clients de Fastly de développer, de distribuer et de sécuriser des applications distribuées modernes.
Interview with HUMAN CEO Tamer Hassan
Fastly announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. to better safeguard enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. We sat down with HUMAN CEO and Co-founder Tamer Hassan to learn more about bots, and what HUMAN is doing to protect its customers from the threat.
Fastly acquires Glitch for "yes code" at edge | Fastly
Fastly is thrilled to announce it has acquired Glitch, with plans to continue fostering one of the most beloved developer communities on the web today.
Fastly's observability and monitoring: empowering smart delivery and high performance | Fastly
In this post, we break down our current observability offering and highlight some of the ways DevOps and SRE teams are using Fastly to investigate anomalies, improve performance and up-time, and engage in observability-driven development.