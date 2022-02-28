Interview with HUMAN CEO Tamer Hassan Lakshmi Sharma Fastly announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. to better safeguard enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. We sat down with HUMAN CEO and Co-founder Tamer Hassan to learn more about bots, and what HUMAN is doing to protect its customers from the threat. 01 septembre 2022

Fastly acquires Glitch for "yes code" at edge | Fastly Lakshmi Sharma Fastly is thrilled to announce it has acquired Glitch, with plans to continue fostering one of the most beloved developer communities on the web today. 19 mai 2022