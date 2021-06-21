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Leon Brocard
Architecte principal des solutions, Fastly
Leon Brocard est un architecte principal des solutions chez Fastly, passionné par les oranges, avec de nombreuses contributions variées à la communauté Perl. Il aime utiliser l'open source pour accomplir des tâches. https://fosstodon.org/@orangeacme
How to test site speed optimizations with Compute
In this post, we show how to test site speed modifications before implementing them using Compute and WebPageTest, a web performance tool that uses real browsers, to compare web performance between the original and transformed page versions.