The Signals Series, Part 2: Diving into System Signals Liz Hurder Today we want to dive into the capabilities of system signals and how our wide range of signals provides customers with the most comprehensive out-of-the-box application protection. 05 octobre 2022

The Signals Series, Part 1: Exploring Custom Signals Liz Hurder Traditional web application firewalls (WAFs) were created to stop malicious traffic from reaching your origin servers, which served its purpose well during an internet age of HTML and PNGs. 30 juin 2022