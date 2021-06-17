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Liz Hurder
Responsable marketing produit senior, sécurité, Fastly
Liz is a senior product marketing manager at Fastly, managing security products. Prior to Fastly, she was the senior PMM at Signal Sciences and came to Fastly through the acquisition. Previously Liz led product and partner marketing efforts at SaaS and security startups. In her spare time Liz enjoys travel, video games, and weightlifting.
The Signals Series, Part 2: Diving into System Signals
Today we want to dive into the capabilities of system signals and how our wide range of signals provides customers with the most comprehensive out-of-the-box application protection.
The Signals Series, Part 1: Exploring Custom Signals
Traditional web application firewalls (WAFs) were created to stop malicious traffic from reaching your origin servers, which served its purpose well during an internet age of HTML and PNGs.
4 Ways Legacy WAF Fails to Protect Your Apps
The legacy WAF isn’t ubiquitous because it’s the perfect technology. Its success comes down to being mandated, despite four ways it often fails.