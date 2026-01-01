Maarten Van Horenbeeck is the Vice President of Security Engineering at Fastly. He is also a Board member, and former Chairman, of the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), the largest association of security teams, counting 300 members in over 70 countries. Prior to his work at Fastly, Maarten managed the Threat Intelligence team at Amazon, and worked on the security teams at Google and Microsoft. Maarten has a master's degree in Information Security from Edith Cowan University, and is currently pursuing a Masters degree in International Relations. When not working, he enjoys backpacking, sailing and collecting first edition travel literature.

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