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MJ Jones
Principal Product Manager, Compute, Fastly
As the product manager of Compute, MJ guides the development of features for Fastly's serverless compute offering. Before joining Fastly, MJ put his data-driven product management approach to work at Riot Games, Google, GoGuardian, and others.
Three questions that make edge state easier to design
In this post, we’ll cover three questions — and recommendations for each — to ask yourself on the front end of application development to save time when it comes to scale.