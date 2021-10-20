Neal Hannan is Managing Counsel for Fastly, responsible for Product, Privacy, and Intellectual Property matters. Previously, Neal was an Attorney Advisor at the Federal Trade Commission; before that, he worked at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. Neal began his legal career as a judicial clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Neal earned his BA from Williams College and his JD from Columbia University.

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