Paddy Bear is the Managing Director of Fastly in the UK and heads up the company's operations in EMEA. Paddy has an extensive background in building and leading project delivery teams on large-scale ecommerce integrations projects, and has also spent many years developing real-time, high-performant financial systems for Wall Street, including FIX messaging platforms, an algorithmic trading engine, and reconciliation and matching systems.

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