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Pat Hickey
Principal Software Engineer, Fastly
Pat Hickey is a principal software engineer on Fastly's isolation team. Previously, he worked on operating systems and compilers for safety-critical systems.
Cranelift vetted for secure sandboxing in Compute@Edge | Fastly
Alongside the Bytecode Alliance, Fastly’s WebAssembly team recently led a rigorous security assessment of Cranelift, an open-source, next-generation code generator for use in WebAssembly to provide sandbox security functionality.