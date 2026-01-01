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Paul Dickens

Paul Dickens

Directeur de la gestion produits

Paul Dickens is a product and technology leader based in San Francisco, with experience spanning cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, developer platforms, and AI. He currently leads the Metacognition team at Fastly and has previously held product leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks, Kong, Cisco/OpenDNS, and other technology companies.