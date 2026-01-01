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Paul Luongo
Chief Legal and Trust Officer, Fastly
Paul Luongo is the Chief Legal and Trust Officer at Fastly. Before joining Fastly, he was Vice President and Assistant General Counsel at salesforce.com; before that, Paul worked at Intel Corporation as a Senior Attorney. Paul began his career in law at Cooley Godward LLP and has a JD from the University of Michigan Law School, an MPP from the University of Michigan School of Public Policy, and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.