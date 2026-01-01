Paul Luongo is the Chief Legal and Trust Officer at Fastly. Before joining Fastly, he was Vice President and Assistant General Counsel at salesforce.com; before that, Paul worked at Intel Corporation as a Senior Attorney. Paul began his career in law at Cooley Godward LLP and has a JD from the University of Michigan Law School, an MPP from the University of Michigan School of Public Policy, and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

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