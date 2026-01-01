Shiloh Heurich is a Staff Security Engineer at Fastly, where he co-founded Certainly and built it into a publicly trusted Certification Authority recognized by major root stores like Apple, Google, and Microsoft. With over two decades of experience building Internet-scale security systems, he has deep expertise in applied cryptography, PKI, and digital identity, including a patent on end-to-end data integrity in cloud environments. Prior to Fastly, he engineered mission-critical security solutions at Apple, NASA, Salesforce and Twitter. When not securing the Internet, he is thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail.

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