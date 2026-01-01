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Trevor Parsons, PhD
Chief Scientist & Co-Founder at Logentries
Trevor Parsons is Chief Scientist and co-founder of Logentries. Trevor has over 10 years experience in enterprise software and, in particular, has specialized in developing enterprise monitoring and performance tools for distributed systems. He is also a research fellow at the Performance Engineering Lab Research Group and was formerly a Scientist at the IBM Center for Advanced Studies. Trevor holds a PhD from University College Dublin, Ireland.