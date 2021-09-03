Xavier Stevens
Chercheur en sécurité, Fastly
What is TLS Fingerprinting?
TLS fingerprinting has become a prevalent tool to help security defenders identify what clients are talking to their server infrastructure.
Threat hunting network callbacks in WAF data
Threat hunting is the practice of looking for active attackers who have possibly penetrated security boundaries within an organization. WAF data can be a valuable resource in threat hunting for network callbacks. Here’s how.
Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly
In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability.
Le framework mesure l’efficacité du WAF | Fastly
Notre nouveau framework d’efficacité des WAF fournit un moyen standardisé de mesurer l’efficacité des capacités de détection d’un WAF grâce à une vérification et une validation continues. Voici comment ça fonctionne.
Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly
We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the situation. We also share our guidance around testing your environment against many of the new obfuscation methods that have been seen.
Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly
CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact.
Atlassian Confluence OGNL Injection Vulnerability Protection | Fastly
Our Security Research Team has built and deployed a rule to help protect customers of our next-gen WAF against the recently announced Confluence Server OGNL injection vulnerability, CVE-2021-26084.