What is TLS Fingerprinting? Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens TLS fingerprinting has become a prevalent tool to help security defenders identify what clients are talking to their server infrastructure. 20 juillet 2022

Threat hunting network callbacks in WAF data Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens Threat hunting is the practice of looking for active attackers who have possibly penetrated security boundaries within an organization. WAF data can be a valuable resource in threat hunting for network callbacks. Here’s how. 03 mai 2022

Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens, 1 de plus In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability. 31 mars 2022

Le framework mesure l’efficacité du WAF | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Simran Khalsa, 1 de plus Notre nouveau framework d’efficacité des WAF fournit un moyen standardisé de mesurer l’efficacité des capacités de détection d’un WAF grâce à une vérification et une validation continues. Voici comment ça fonctionne. 14 décembre 2021

Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens, 1 de plus We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the situation. We also share our guidance around testing your environment against many of the new obfuscation methods that have been seen. 14 décembre 2021

Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens, 1 de plus CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact. 10 décembre 2021