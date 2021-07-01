Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub access management | Fastly Dom Fee Today we are excited to announce support for Google Identity and Access Management (IAM) in Limited Availability across our Google Logging endpoints Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, and Pub/Sub. 06 octobre 2022

Get App & Infrastructure Visibility with Inspectors | Fastly Dom Soegono, Dom Fee We are excited to launch two new great visibility products into general availability - Origin and Domain Inspector! Observe origin performance or domain traffic with ease! Find out more in this blog post announcement. 07 juillet 2022

Fastly's observability and monitoring: empowering smart delivery and high performance | Fastly Dom Fee, Lakshmi Sharma In this post, we break down our current observability offering and highlight some of the ways DevOps and SRE teams are using Fastly to investigate anomalies, improve performance and up-time, and engage in observability-driven development. 28 février 2022

Origin Inspector: Monitor origin traffic from the Fastly UI Dom Fee Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to our edge cloud. And we’re happy to say that it’s now in limited availability. 15 décembre 2021