Dom Fee
Responsable principal, gestion de produit, Fastly
Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub access management | Fastly
Today we are excited to announce support for Google Identity and Access Management (IAM) in Limited Availability across our Google Logging endpoints Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, and Pub/Sub.
Get App & Infrastructure Visibility with Inspectors | Fastly
We are excited to launch two new great visibility products into general availability - Origin and Domain Inspector! Observe origin performance or domain traffic with ease! Find out more in this blog post announcement.
Fastly's observability and monitoring: empowering smart delivery and high performance | Fastly
In this post, we break down our current observability offering and highlight some of the ways DevOps and SRE teams are using Fastly to investigate anomalies, improve performance and up-time, and engage in observability-driven development.
Origin Inspector: Monitor origin traffic from the Fastly UI
Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to our edge cloud. And we’re happy to say that it’s now in limited availability.
Learn More About Fastly's Origin Inspector
Origin Inspector enables granular visibility of egress traffic received from your origins by our edge cloud, allowing you to effortlessly report — in real-time — every origin response, byte, status code, and more.