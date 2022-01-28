Dom Soegono
Senior Product Manager - Observabilité, Fastly
Les formules Fastly viennent d'être mises à niveau
Les formules de produits Fastly sont encore meilleures. Découvrez les toutes dernières fonctionnalités de notre formule Services réseau et bien plus encore !
Get App & Infrastructure Visibility with Inspectors | Fastly
We are excited to launch two new great visibility products into general availability - Origin and Domain Inspector! Observe origin performance or domain traffic with ease! Find out more in this blog post announcement.
Now in beta, Fastly’s Observability Dashboard
Fastly’s Observability Dashboard allows you to analyze all your edge delivery metrics and observability data in one interactive window. In this blog, learn more about the dashboard, now in beta, and find out how to get started.
Domain Inspector beta now available | Fastly
Domain Inspector provides you with real-time and historical views of domain-level traffic and performance. Reduce the need for complex data pipelines, improve load balancing decisions, or reach faster incident response times through our new domain-level visualizations and data sets.