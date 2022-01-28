Les formules Fastly viennent d'être mises à niveau Dom Soegono, Delen Trance Les formules de produits Fastly sont encore meilleures. Découvrez les toutes dernières fonctionnalités de notre formule Services réseau et bien plus encore ! 22 janvier 2024

Get App & Infrastructure Visibility with Inspectors | Fastly Dom Soegono, Dom Fee We are excited to launch two new great visibility products into general availability - Origin and Domain Inspector! Observe origin performance or domain traffic with ease! Find out more in this blog post announcement. 07 juillet 2022

Now in beta, Fastly’s Observability Dashboard Dom Soegono Fastly’s Observability Dashboard allows you to analyze all your edge delivery metrics and observability data in one interactive window. In this blog, learn more about the dashboard, now in beta, and find out how to get started. 28 avril 2022