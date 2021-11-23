Kicking Off Privacy Week @ Fastly Jana Iyengar The internet is an unprecedented venue for connecting with others, transacting business, learning and expressing ourselves. However, some of the fundamental mechanics of the web lend themselves to surveillance technologies that track our behavior, interests and even personal relationships without our consent. 23 septembre 2022

Private Access Tokens: A CAPTCHA-less future | Fastly Jana Iyengar, Jonathan Foote At its core, Private Access Tokens present a privacy-respecting, anti-fraud and authorization framework. This blog post provides an overview of what it does and how developers can try it out with Fastly and Apple today. 08 juin 2022

HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly Jana Iyengar QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1. 29 avril 2022

iCloud Private Relay and what it means for customers Jana Iyengar iCloud Private Relay is a new internet privacy service from Apple. With iCloud Private Relay, users with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an iCloud+ subscription can connect to and browse the internet and in a more secure and private way using Safari. 11 avril 2022