Jana Iyengar
Vice-président, produit, services d’infrastructure, Fastly
Kicking Off Privacy Week @ Fastly
The internet is an unprecedented venue for connecting with others, transacting business, learning and expressing ourselves. However, some of the fundamental mechanics of the web lend themselves to surveillance technologies that track our behavior, interests and even personal relationships without our consent.
Private Access Tokens: A CAPTCHA-less future | Fastly
At its core, Private Access Tokens present a privacy-respecting, anti-fraud and authorization framework. This blog post provides an overview of what it does and how developers can try it out with Fastly and Apple today.
HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly
QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.
iCloud Private Relay and what it means for customers
iCloud Private Relay is a new internet privacy service from Apple. With iCloud Private Relay, users with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an iCloud+ subscription can connect to and browse the internet and in a more secure and private way using Safari.
30 Years of Web: Future-Ready Apps
Many websites today are really applications, and we should be building them as such. To do that, we need application architectures and networks that are capable of supporting fast, secure, and scalable user experiences. We must embrace a more dynamic mindset in how we approach web development and consider the tools we need to get there.