L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly

Jana Iyengar

Vice-président, produit, services d’infrastructure, Fastly

Actualités de la sociétéClientsPerformancesStreamingCDN et distributionRéseau de périphérie

We are proud to announce that HTTP/3 and QUIC deployments are now available for our entire customer base at no additional charge. 

Support for HTTP/3 on our edge cloud network helps companies provide a better digital experience for end users — most notably those on mobile devices or in parts of the world with spotty internet service — by enabling faster response times, better network performance, and built-in encryption with TLS 1.3. 

Through our Limited Availability program, we've done extensive testing of these deployments for our customers that speaks to the readiness of the technology. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, we saw:

  • Total bytes delivered: 9.84 PB

  • Average bytes delivered per day over HTTP/3: 109 TB

  • Average requests per day over HTTP/3: 3.78 billion

“We are excited about Fastly's implementation of HTTP/3 over QUIC that will enable us to improve performance, specifically for our mobile users and users around the world, that may not have a great internet connection,” said Saikrishna Kotha, Senior Director of Global Network Services at PayPal. “We are looking forward to leveraging the power of QUIC combined with our great relationship with Fastly to make experiences better for all our users across the world.”

As companies continue to move toward building more complex web applications, processing secure traffic at high volumes, and addressing video latency, HTTP/3 and QUIC will help drive the future of the internet. Let’s dig in on how.

Technology to power innovation

QUIC, the technology behind HTTP/3, is a new latency-reducing, reliable, and secure internet transport protocol slated to replace TCP, the most commonly used transport today. We’ve talked before about how we love QUIC and are deeply invested in making it a success because it aligns with our mission to build a faster, more resilient, and more trusted internet. 

In fact, we believe so much in the promise of QUIC that our engineering team includes three core members of the group that built the protocol — Mark Nottingham, a chair of the QUIC working group at the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF); Kazuho Oku, a key contributor to the working group and author of quicly, our own implementation of this new protocol; and me, an editor of the core set of documents

In short, we’re so excited because the internet transport ecosystem has been growing less flexible for decades now, and QUIC breaks out of this ossification through encryption, versioning, and a much richer and more performant set of services. QUIC is poised to lead the charge on the next generation of internet innovations. This has already started to happen with extensions such as unreliable datagrams in QUIC — opening the door to real-time media and other applications that need less than fully reliable transport services — and with promising technologies such as MASQUE and WebTransport.

There are several key benefits that HTTP/3 and QUIC provide that address end user pain points as well as obstacles developers face in making the internet of tomorrow performant, resilient, and secure:

  • Performance, security, and flexibility for the modern web: The benefits of HTTP/3 and QUIC are most evident for businesses that rely heavily on mobile users, or have customers in parts of the world with spotty internet connections.

  • Deliver a better experience globally: Web traffic flows faster because it’s designed to avoid head-of-line blocking and offers a low-latency handshake that significantly reduces rebuffering.  

  • Secure more with built-in encryption: TLS 1.3 — the latest version of the Transport Layer Security protocol — is built directly into QUIC. This design more effectively secures headers and metadata from third parties, ensuring more private, trustworthy connections than ever before.

  • Integrate deeper to innovate faster: Because QUIC runs in user-space, it integrates seamlessly with our tooling, tracing, and logging infrastructure. This makes it easier for developers to run and learn from experiments, enabling more rapid deployment and evolution of sites and apps.

The internet of tomorrow

Building more resilient, performant, and secure digital experiences requires investment in every part of the internet ecosystem: architecture, products, and the very foundation upon which those applications run, the web itself. That means every builder has a crucial role to play. Technologists must build a healthier web. Vendors must build more durable, secure products. And the companies running websites and applications must fully embrace architectural evolution. 

How we build the web matters, and continuous evolution is necessary if we expect the internet to meet our needs in the coming years. We are proud to be at the forefront of not just rolling out but actually helping build that internet of the future.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert