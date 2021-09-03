Opérations de sécurité plus intelligentes : adopter la détection en tant que code Simran Khalsa, Gary Harrison, 1 de plus Modernisez la sécurité avec la détection-as-code. Apprenez à automatiser la détection et la réponse aux menaces en utilisant DevSecOps et des outils comme le simulateur WAF de Fastly. 04 juin 2025

Sécurité sans obstacles : pourquoi un simulateur de WAF transforme les flux de travail DevSecOps Daniel Corbett, Liam Mayron, 1 de plus Découvrez le simulateur pare-feu d’applications web de Fastly et comment il transforme les flux de travail DevSecOps en permettant des tests de sécurité intégrés, continus et automatisés. 05 mai 2025

Automating and Defending Nefarious Automation Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Simran Khalsa If your application is on the internet, chances are it has been subjected to nefarious automation. These events can include many different attacks – including content scraping, credential stuffing, application DDoS, web form abuse, token guessing, and more. 29 août 2022

Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens, 1 de plus In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability. 31 mars 2022

How to Secure your GraphQL Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Simran Khalsa There are many benefits to adopting GraphQL, but its security implications are less understood. In this post, we’ll explore those implications and offer guidance on which defaults and controls can support a safer GraphQL implementation. 12 janvier 2022

Le framework mesure l’efficacité du WAF | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Simran Khalsa, 1 de plus Notre nouveau framework d’efficacité des WAF fournit un moyen standardisé de mesurer l’efficacité des capacités de détection d’un WAF grâce à une vérification et une validation continues. Voici comment ça fonctionne. 14 décembre 2021

Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens, 1 de plus We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the situation. We also share our guidance around testing your environment against many of the new obfuscation methods that have been seen. 14 décembre 2021

Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens, 1 de plus CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact. 10 décembre 2021