Fastly vs. Akamai Comparison

Fastly is quantifiably better - websites migrating from Akamai to Fastly see their LCP scores improve by 17% and TTFB improve by 57%. With Fastly, get instant performance and real-time visibility - on a single, global edge network.

Why select Fastly over Akamai?

  • Instant performance Fastly's software-defined network and powerful, concentrated POPs cache more at the edge, meaning faster web and app performance. Instant Purge serves real-time content to your visitors, while simultaneously reducing traffic to origin. Websites migrating from Akamai to Fastly enjoy a 17% improvement in Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) - one of Google’s Core Web Vitals.

  • Application Security Striking the perfect balance between enterprise-grade security and end-user experience, Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, API Security, Bot Management, DDoS Protection, and Client-Side Protection provide a multi-layered defense that’s highly performant with instant insights to keep ahead of app and API threats.

  • Customization and configuration Built for DevSecOps, Fastly’s API-first architecture satisfies admins and developers alike - CDN and security services effortlessly integrate into existing CI/CD workflows, yielding faster innovation and deployment cycles.

  • Real-time visibility Visibility is smarter security. With an unprecedented choice of 30+ logging endpoint integrations, teams can now access granular details at every stage of the request path: from origin to edge, from CDN to WAF. Incorporating Signals offers a powerful way to tag anomalous traffic behavior, helping quickly identify, understand, and respond to potential threats.

  • Lower TCO Fastly’s intuitive Control Panel allows users to make their own changes, removing reliance on costly Professional Services. And as the only 3rd-party CDN on both the AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace, selecting Fastly simplifies billing and procurement, meaning lower costs and less friction.

  • Superior support Setting the customer experience standard, Fastly maintains a 98% Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score and a market-leading 9.4 rating for ‘Quality of Support’ on G2—well ahead of Akamai’s 8.1. These results reflect Fastly’s unwavering commitment to excellence and customer-centric innovation.

Bending Spoons logo

“When Akamai found out we wanted to switch, they offered us a price 10% lower. But we didn’t want to play that game. We wanted a better platform, and we find Fastly superior to Akamai in all aspects.”

David Pedranz

Platform Engineer

How Fastly compares with Akamai

Fastly

Akamai

Architecture

POP efficiency

Programmable, API-first

Single network

Multi-CDN support

Performance

Change propagation time

Cache purge

Static content (cacheable)

Dynamic content (non-cacheable)

Video streaming

Image optimization

Application Security

Next-Gen WAF

API security

Bot management & account takeover

DDoS mitigation

Client-side protection and compliance

Detection accuracy

Visibility

Log streaming & integrations

Live event monitoring

Management & Administration

Flexible deployment

Pre-defined, managed rules

Customization and configuration

DevOps toolchain (CI/CD)

Managed security (24x7x365) SOC

speedkit logo

“When we think about the other CDNs, like Cloudflare and Akamai, we feel they’re much more like a bundle of features loosely tied together, whereas Fastly is very stable and scalable, which is a great thing for us to build upon.”

Dr. Felix Gessert

CEO

