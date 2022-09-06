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Diffuser une finale de Coupe du monde résiliente
Comment diffuser la Coupe du monde pour environ 1,8 milliard de fans ? Découvrez-en plus sur les informations de Fastly sur le trafic, les pics de spectateurs pendant les prolongations et les stratégies de lutte contre le piratage en temps réel.
Kicking Off Privacy Week @ Fastly
The internet is an unprecedented venue for connecting with others, transacting business, learning and expressing ourselves. However, some of the fundamental mechanics of the web lend themselves to surveillance technologies that track our behavior, interests and even personal relationships without our consent.
Delivering What Modern Broadcasters Need at IBC | Fastly
With streaming now the most common way for viewers to watch content, the modern broadcaster needs to focus on scalability, resiliency, and security.