Pourquoi le blocage de trafic de précision surpasse le blocage IP traditionnel Simon Wistow Découvrez pourquoi le blocage de trafic de précision surpasse le blocage IP traditionnel. Découvrez comment les contrôles de couche 7, l'edge, la validation de jetons et la sécurité en temps réel réduisent le piratage sans gêner les utilisateurs légitimes 09 avril 2026

Comment les entreprises européennes peuvent concilier souveraineté des données et cybersécurité Noel Penzer Découvrez comment les organisations européennes peuvent renforcer la cybersécurité, améliorer la résilience numérique et relever les défis liés à la souveraineté des données dans un contexte de pressions géopolitiques et réglementaires en évolution. 05 mars 2026

AppSec au 1er trimestre 2025 : tendances du dernier rapport de Fastly David King Rapport sur les menaces du T1 2025 de Fastly : informations clés sur les attaques web, le trafic des bots et comment défendre vos applications et API. Lire le rapport complet maintenant. 03 juin 2025

Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub access management | Fastly Dom Fee Today we are excited to announce support for Google Identity and Access Management (IAM) in Limited Availability across our Google Logging endpoints Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, and Pub/Sub. 06 octobre 2022

New Privacy Protocols and Edge Infrastructure | Fastly Patrick McManus Edge cloud platforms, like Fastly, provide key roles in delivering the infrastructure for the modern, privacy-aware network. We are working with more partners every day to explore the fit between our edge cloud and the needs of these blinding applications. 29 septembre 2022

A QUIC chat with Jana Iyengar: Rebuilding fundamental standards of the web Anil Dash A can’t-miss conversation with Fastly’s VP of Product, Infrastructure Services, Jana Iyengar about getting his hands dirty among a whole community of brilliant people who have been busy rebuilding the fundamental standards that underpin the internet that we all use every day. 28 septembre 2022

Private Access Tokens and the Future of Anti-Fraud Robert Gibson Learn how the new authorization protocol, Private Access Tokens, is changing how DevOps teams and security professionals fight against fraudulent activity: 27 septembre 2022

How Joining Fastly Improved Glitch’s Privacy Game Jesse von Doom Easy friendship may be rare—especially when it comes to #privacy—but with Fastly + Glitch, we were there from day one. We have the same goal: a consistent, powerful and insightful #data policy that begins and ends with the user. 26 septembre 2022