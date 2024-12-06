Don’t Let Your Site Crash and Burn This Holiday Season

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Don’t Let Your Site Crash and Burn This Holiday Season

Paddy Bear

VP, Operation | Managing Director - UK

Americans are expected to spend $89 billion shopping online this holiday season, according to Forrester Research. Is your ecommerce site ready for the massive spike in traffic? In this blog post, I’ll discuss available options for offloading traffic this holiday season. We’ll explore if you’re truly caching at the edge or if you’re forced to limit your site with “dumbed down” content in order to accommodate traffic spikes.

In the past, one of the only ways to cope with the huge influx of users during the holiday season was to buy tons of extra server space. It would sit idle most of the year just so it could be available in November and December.

Over the past few years, ecommerce companies have turned to another solution: offloading as much of their traffic as possible onto a content delivery network (CDN). This is where your company might be right now. However, many traditional CDNs on the market are only able to cache static content, such as text and images. This leaves you with two options:

  1. “Dumb down” your site — meaning remove dynamic content like changing prices, user-generated comments, and API calls — so that your CDN edge servers can cache all of your content.

  2. Keep dynamic content on your site, and have it go back to origin servers. Unfortunately, when dealing with tons of traffic, this means that you’ll be back at square one — burdening your origin with too many requests.

These choices are both terrible. But what if you could cache your content on a CDN without having to dumb down your site? What if more types of content are cacheable than you think?

Are You Limiting Yourself?

We tend to think of static content and dynamic content as fixed categories. Product descriptions, images, and other types of content that don’t change often are static. Static content can be cached, dynamic content can’t. Those have been the rules set down by traditional CDNs since time immemorial.

But static vs. dynamic content is really more of a spectrum. And the line between what can and can’t be cached by a CDN is determined by one simple question: How quickly can your CDN purge content?

Traditional CDNs purge their content every 7 to 15 minutes. That’s too slow for many modern ecommerce sites that are incorporating dynamic elements like customer reviews and ratings, flash sales, and an interactive shopping cart. Often, this leads online retailers to that second option I discussed above — sending more and more of their content back to their origin.

But with a CDN like Fastly, purging can happen in 150 milliseconds across our global network. That means any type of content on your site that stays the same for at least 150 milliseconds can now be cached on our edge server. Content that was previously considered dynamic and uncacheable can now be cached. How different would your website or mobile application look if you could cache everything that was 150 milliseconds old (or less) — basically everything on your site?

Fastly can even move the logic that defines how websites are viewed by visitors out to their edge servers. Read this blog post by Hooman Beheshti, our VP of Technology, for an in-depth look on caching dynamic content.

With so much content offloaded, you can maintain a modern, dynamic website, and avoid those traffic spikes that can cause you to crash and miss out on tons of potential sales. Ecommerce company Shopify experienced this firsthand during the 2014 Super Bowl, when their customer GoldieBlox saw an 18,000% spike in traffic — the kind of spike that can crash a small company’s website. By using Fastly, the online store was able to handle the increase in traffic while maintaining a quick, responsive, and reliable experience.

Is Your Content Really at the Edge?

If you’re an ecommerce website using a traditional CDN, chances are your content isn’t really at the edge.

Traditional CDNs only have so much real estate at the edge to offer their clients, due to the fact that they mostly rely on spinning hard drives. That means they have to prioritize which content is cached at the edge, and which is cached further in.

They tend to cache content that gets called the most on edge servers. It becomes a popularity contest — content from bigger, more well-known sites gets prime real estate. Smaller ecommerce companies have to settle for their content being cached further in, meaning longer load times for customers trying to access the site.

Companies cache things on edge servers, closest to the user, specifically to improve performance. If your content isn’t really at the edge, your site isn’t performing as well as it could.

Fastly avoids this problem by using solid state drives (SSDs), so there is plenty of space at the edge for all ecommerce sites to cache their content, not just the popular ones.

Key Takeaways

One study found that 46% of shoppers said they’ll abandon their online shopping cart if a site or app takes more than 3 seconds to load this holiday season. To provide the best possible performance, and to prevent your site from slowing down or crashing due to traffic spikes, you need to rethink your definition of static vs. dynamic content. A CDN like Fastly provides instant purge capabilities, and lets you operate seamlessly across the spectrum of static and dynamic content. This ensures you can cache all of your content — including dynamic content — at the edge, giving your customers a faster, better shopping experience.

For a deeper dive into Fastly’s technology and how it can help you this holiday season, check out these two blog posts from last year: “How to Win Black Friday" and "5 Ways To Optimize Holiday Traffic."

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert