Chris Fallin
Principal Software Engineer on WebAssembly, Fastly
Speeding up JavaScript on Compute
Discover how Fastly enhances JavaScript performance with our advanced compiler optimizations, achieving a remarkable 3x speedup for developers.
Cranelift vetted for secure sandboxing in Compute@Edge | Fastly
Alongside the Bytecode Alliance, Fastly’s WebAssembly team recently led a rigorous security assessment of Cranelift, an open-source, next-generation code generator for use in WebAssembly to provide sandbox security functionality.
Prevent Wasm Compiler Bugs Early | Fastly
We recently discovered a compiler bug in part of the WebAssembly compiler that we use for Compute@Edge, that could have allowed a WebAssembly module to access memory outside of its sandboxed heap. But because of the people, processes, and tools we have in place, the bug was caught and patched on our infrastructure before it was exploited.