CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry Thom Shutt Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance. 09 settembre 2026

Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage Adam Carter, Jesse von Doom Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits. 08 settembre 2026

CVE-2026-82329: JFrog Artifactory Authentication Bypass Exploitation Activity Simran Khalsa, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Attacks targeting JFrog Artifactory (CVE-2026-82329) exploded in 72 hours. Fastly threat intelligence breaks down the mass scanning surge—and how our virtual patch protects you today. 03 settembre 2026

Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights Drew Michael Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly. 03 settembre 2026

Building for the Model Hardware Standard Austin Spires Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it. 02 settembre 2026

Preserving Analytics Attribution During Bot Challenges: A Fastly VCL & NGWAF Deep Dive Brooks Cunningham Learn how to preserve Google Analytics attribution during bot challenges. Discover how to use Fastly's NGWAF and VCL to maintain data accuracy while securing your site. 01 settembre 2026

Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand Jonathan Speek Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction. 31 agosto 2026

Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots Alina Lehtinen-Vela Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime. 31 agosto 2026

Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture Christina Garvey Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact. 26 agosto 2026

Level Up Your Security with Fastly API Enforcement Lorraine Bellon Take control of your API landscape with Fastly API Security. Discover, monitor, and enforce schema compliance at the edge to stop threats and secure your apps. 25 agosto 2026

MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP Austin Spires Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution. 19 agosto 2026

The Invisible Stadium Hossein Lotfi, Justin Odom See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience. 13 agosto 2026

Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code. 12 agosto 2026

Online Sports’ Shadow Audience John Agger Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure. 07 agosto 2026

Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue Jeff Alpen Discover how Fastly and Experian Agent Trust enable secure agentic commerce. Learn how to verify, authorize, and monetize AI agent traffic at the edge. 06 agosto 2026

AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer Steve Lyons Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline. 04 agosto 2026

What is CVE-2026-66066? Protecting Your Rails App from Active Storage RCE Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Learn about CVE-2026-66066: An arbitrary file read vulnerability in Rails Active Storage. Understand the risks and protect your environment with our virtual patch. 03 agosto 2026

What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack Alina Lehtinen-Vela Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust. 02 agosto 2026

Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle Leon Brocard Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations. 30 luglio 2026