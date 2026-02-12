Introducing Fastly’s Redesigned Homepage: Your Central Hub for Actionable Insights Sarah Sang Introducing Fastly's redesigned Control Panel homepage. Get centralized, actionable insights on performance, security, account health, and spend alerts in one dynamic view. 14 aprile 2026

The False Choice of Indiscriminate Blocking: Why Technical Precision is the New Standard for an Open Internet Simon Wistow Fastly champions technical precision over indiscriminate IP blocking to fight piracy and protect the open internet without collateral damage. 09 aprile 2026

What is CVE-2026-23869? React Server Components Security Alert Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly CVE-2026-23869: High-severity denial of service vulnerability in React Server Components. See impacts, affected versions, and get immediate protection with a virtual patch. 09 aprile 2026

Fastly enables first-party tagging for Google Advertisers Guy Nir Fastly Ad Tag Gateway enables resilient, first-party measurement for Google Advertisers. Restore visibility, ensure compliance, and see up to 14% uplift in ad signals. 08 aprile 2026

Shrink Your Bill With Efficient Software Ajay Bharadwaj New Fastly Compute pricing: Pay only for requests & vCPU. Efficient code reduces your bill and carbon footprint. Self-purchase available with generous free tiers. 07 aprile 2026

Your AI coding agent just got better at Fastly Jaskirat Singh Randhawa, Frank Denis Make your AI coding agent better at Fastly. Use the open source Fastly Agent Toolkit skills for correct VCL, CLI, and Compute deployment. 26 marzo 2026

Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge Jesse von Doom Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report. 24 marzo 2026

Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception Lorraine Bellon, David King Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line. 23 marzo 2026

Mastering the Edge: What Golf Can Teach Us About Speed, Precision, and Performance John Agger In golf and tech, precision is everything. Learn how repeatable mechanics and low latency drive elite performance in this exclusive webinar with Michael Breed. 19 marzo 2026

Real-Time CDN Monitoring for Live Events with Bronto Simon Wistow Achieve real-time CDN monitoring for live events with Fastly and Bronto. Unlock sub-second log queries, 12 months of retention, and cut logging costs by 50%. 18 marzo 2026

What's New in the Fastly Extension for Raycast Jonathan Speek Manage Fastly Compute data stores (KV, Config, Secret), ACLs, and view audit logs with 5 powerful new commands in the Fastly Raycast extension. 17 marzo 2026

Under Attack? How Fastly Can Help Liam Mayron, Cody Arnold, + 1 more Under attack? Fastly's CSOC provides human-led security with a median 1-minute response time for critical DDoS and security threats. 17 marzo 2026

Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here James Nguyen, Alejandro Medrano The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture. 12 marzo 2026

Building an AI Gateway on Fastly Compute Jonathan Speek Route multi-provider LLM requests at the edge. Build a low-latency, policy-driven AI Gateway on Fastly Compute for fast, cost-efficient AI apps. 10 marzo 2026

Europa sotto pressione Noel Penzer La tua infrastruttura è resiliente? Usa la nostra checklist in 3 passaggi per gestire i rischi informatici geopolitici, garantire la conformità al GDPR e affrontare la sovranità dei dati europei. 05 marzo 2026

Domini, reinventati: più veloci, più sicuri e completamente indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio Shane Burgess La nuova gestione dei domini di Fastly: i domini sono indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio, riducendo il rischio di distribuzione. Opera più velocemente e in modo più sicuro su larga scala. 03 marzo 2026

Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First Delen Trance, Dibakar Das Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs. 26 febbraio 2026

La tassa sulla velocità dell'IA: perché muoversi velocemente sta compromettendo la sicurezza informatica Alina Lehtinen-Vela Le aziende che puntano sull'IA affrontano tempi di recupero più lunghi di 80 giorni, costi degli incidenti superiori del 135% e perdite crescenti dovute allo scraping dell'IA. Scopri i risultati del Report di ricerca sulla sicurezza globale 2026 Fastly. 25 febbraio 2026

Enhancing Security and Transparency: Introducing Private Notifications for Fastly Maintenance and Incidents Corben Henry Improve incident response with Fastly’s private status page. Receive secure, service-specific maintenance and DDoS updates via SSO and Slack. 24 febbraio 2026