Introducing Fastly’s Redesigned Homepage: Your Central Hub for Actionable Insights
Introducing Fastly's redesigned Control Panel homepage. Get centralized, actionable insights on performance, security, account health, and spend alerts in one dynamic view.
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Introducing Fastly’s Redesigned Homepage: Your Central Hub for Actionable Insights
Introducing Fastly's redesigned Control Panel homepage. Get centralized, actionable insights on performance, security, account health, and spend alerts in one dynamic view.
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The False Choice of Indiscriminate Blocking: Why Technical Precision is the New Standard for an Open Internet
Fastly champions technical precision over indiscriminate IP blocking to fight piracy and protect the open internet without collateral damage.
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What is CVE-2026-23869? React Server Components Security Alert
CVE-2026-23869: High-severity denial of service vulnerability in React Server Components. See impacts, affected versions, and get immediate protection with a virtual patch.
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Fastly enables first-party tagging for Google Advertisers
Fastly Ad Tag Gateway enables resilient, first-party measurement for Google Advertisers. Restore visibility, ensure compliance, and see up to 14% uplift in ad signals.
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Shrink Your Bill With Efficient Software
New Fastly Compute pricing: Pay only for requests & vCPU. Efficient code reduces your bill and carbon footprint. Self-purchase available with generous free tiers.
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Your AI coding agent just got better at Fastly
Make your AI coding agent better at Fastly. Use the open source Fastly Agent Toolkit skills for correct VCL, CLI, and Compute deployment.
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Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge
Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report.
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Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception
Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line.
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Mastering the Edge: What Golf Can Teach Us About Speed, Precision, and Performance
In golf and tech, precision is everything. Learn how repeatable mechanics and low latency drive elite performance in this exclusive webinar with Michael Breed.
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Real-Time CDN Monitoring for Live Events with Bronto
Achieve real-time CDN monitoring for live events with Fastly and Bronto. Unlock sub-second log queries, 12 months of retention, and cut logging costs by 50%.
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What's New in the Fastly Extension for Raycast
Manage Fastly Compute data stores (KV, Config, Secret), ACLs, and view audit logs with 5 powerful new commands in the Fastly Raycast extension.
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Under Attack? How Fastly Can Help
Under attack? Fastly's CSOC provides human-led security with a median 1-minute response time for critical DDoS and security threats.
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Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here
The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture.
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Building an AI Gateway on Fastly Compute
Route multi-provider LLM requests at the edge. Build a low-latency, policy-driven AI Gateway on Fastly Compute for fast, cost-efficient AI apps.
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Europa sotto pressione
La tua infrastruttura è resiliente? Usa la nostra checklist in 3 passaggi per gestire i rischi informatici geopolitici, garantire la conformità al GDPR e affrontare la sovranità dei dati europei.
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Domini, reinventati: più veloci, più sicuri e completamente indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio
La nuova gestione dei domini di Fastly: i domini sono indipendenti dalla configurazione del servizio, riducendo il rischio di distribuzione. Opera più velocemente e in modo più sicuro su larga scala.
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Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First
Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs.
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La tassa sulla velocità dell'IA: perché muoversi velocemente sta compromettendo la sicurezza informatica
Le aziende che puntano sull'IA affrontano tempi di recupero più lunghi di 80 giorni, costi degli incidenti superiori del 135% e perdite crescenti dovute allo scraping dell'IA. Scopri i risultati del Report di ricerca sulla sicurezza globale 2026 Fastly.
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Enhancing Security and Transparency: Introducing Private Notifications for Fastly Maintenance and Incidents
Improve incident response with Fastly’s private status page. Receive secure, service-specific maintenance and DDoS updates via SSO and Slack.
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Your Fastly VCL deserves an IDE: bringing full VCL language support to Visual Studio Code
Editing Fastly VCL just levelled up. Discover the VS Code extension that adds navigation, refactors, inlay hints, and powerful developer tooling.