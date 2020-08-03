Dana Wolf
SVP Product and Marketing, Fastly, Fastly
Fastly/Signal Sciences: one year update | Fastly
When we acquired Signal Sciences, we put a stake in the ground as a company that cares about the complete delivery path and making it not just resilient and performant, but inherently secure as well. Here’s our update on that mission.
Fastly's Product Vision for 2021
We want to help you build the best user experiences confidently, securely, and quickly in the face of any challenge — and our 2021 product vision is designed with this in mind. Let’s dig in on our areas of focus.
Fastly’s security DNA: a look at our culture of safety, privacy, and trust
Fastly's heritage of security runs deep — far beyond our portfolio of web application and API security products. Our philosophy of developer empowerment, focus on community, and values-driven culture each contribute to our security DNA in an important way. And we'd like to tell you how.