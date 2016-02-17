Fastly & Fauna aid Climatiq's data-driven climate decisions w/ distributed & serverless tech | Fastly Emily Friedberg Climatiq’s mission is to drive climate action through data and insight. In this blog post, we share how choosing Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer enabled Climatiq to achieve climate efficiency with their own architectures, and accelerate their ability to get their API in the hands of users. 12 aprile 2022

Compute@Edge partners growing | Fastly Emily Friedberg We’re excited to announce a growing ecosystem of partners who are tapping into our powerful edge cloud network and using Compute to extend their platform to be even closer to customers. 02 marzo 2022