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Emmanuel Thompson
Staff Software Engineer, Fastly
Emmanuel is a Staff Software Engineer within Fastly's Network Systems group. He's passionate in optimizing internet connections, enhancing both speed and security.
Demystifying Fastly’s Defense Against HTTP Desynchronization Attacks
Learn how Fastly's robust architecture and strict protocol parsing defend against HTTP desynchronization attacks, ensuring your web applications are secure.
TLS: More secure; always fast
This post details the journey of improving the security of TLS private keys and improving the performance and efficiency of TLS handshakes along the way.