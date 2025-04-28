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Eoghan Kelly
Senior Sustainability Specialist
Eoghan Kelly leads Fastly’s focus on environmental sustainability, working across the business and with customers and suppliers on a wide range of climate-related topics. Before joining Fastly, he held sustainability and transformation leadership roles in the aviation technology and retail sectors and is an alumnus of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. He is passionate about helping Fastly progress on its journey to being a more sustainable business and playing its part to make the internet more sustainable.
Fastly Joins DIMPACT to Collaborate on Digital Sustainability
Fastly joins DIMPACT to help streaming and publishing companies accurately measure and reduce their digital carbon footprints through sustainable edge innovation.
From Climate Week NYC to Fastly’s 100% Renewable Commitment
Fastly commits to 100% renewable electricity coverage across its global network and offices, advancing a sustainable internet and supporting customers' climate goals.
Sustainability dashboard: Shine a light on your digital carbon footprint
Fastly's Sustainability dashboard provides instant access to electricity-related Scope 2 & 3 emissions data. Understand and optimize your digital carbon footprint with ease.
The Internet Is Physical, So Let’s Rethink Its Sustainability
Explore the environmental impact of the internet’s physical infrastructure and new approaches to sustainable digital growth.