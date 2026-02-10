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Fernando Crespo Gravalos
Principal Software Engineer, Cloud & Containers
Fernando is a Principal SRE Engineer at Fastly with over 10 years of experience in systems programming and cloud-native infrastructure. A contributor to the open-source community and a KubeCon speaker, he currently leads reliability efforts for Fastly’s internal Kubernetes platform. When he isn't hardening the stack, he's likely building new tools to make deployments safer and faster.
Reliable Deployments for Large Kubernetes Fleet
Struggling to scale GitOps? Discover how Fastly moved beyond standard Kubernetes tools to build a custom ArgoCD orchestration layer for safe, global multi-cluster rollouts.