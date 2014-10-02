Recap of Altitude 2015, Fastly’s first customer summit Hannah Levy Last week, we hosted our first customer summit, Altitude 2015, at the SFJAZZ Center. Our goal was to bring together our customers and the people who build our products to discuss web performance, Varnish, and the future of Fastly. 06 luglio 2015

Why Marketers Should Prioritize Performance Anna MacLachlan, Hannah Levy You may not know that the software your developers use can affect the success of your marketing activities. It’s within both teams’ interests to collaborate to ensure good performance. 15 giugno 2015