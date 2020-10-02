Joe Hoffend
Responsabile senior di prodotto
You asked, we delivered: Terraform support for TLS is here
Teams can now automate their Fastly TLS workflows through Terraform — including issuing certificates, retrieving TLS details, and performing other updates.
Use One Set of Credentials for Multiple Fastly Accounts
Gone are the days of maintaining separate credentials for multiple accounts. Multi Account User Access allows you to log in to multiple Fastly customer accounts with a single set of credentials.
Better diff view from feedback & research | Fastly
We’ve made improvements to our diff view by combining customer testing, feedback, and requests with our own inspiration with diff experiences we enjoy using. The result is an enhanced diff view experience that we think you’ll enjoy as much as we do.
Terraform now supports all Fastly logging endpoints
We’ve been hard at work at Fastly this year working on updates to our Terraform provider and have some exciting ones to announce: Terraform now supports all our logging endpoints, plus Fastly web application firewall customers can now manage their WAF within Terraform.