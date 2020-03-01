Joshua Bixby
CEO, Fastly
Exceptional Stories of Digital Innovation From 2020
Developers and builders around the world stepped up to meet the moment in a variety of ways in 2020. We’re humbled to be both a witness and enabler for how they supported their organizations, many even thriving under incredibly difficult circumstances. Today we’ll share some of their stories with you.
Fastly and Signal Sciences join forces
Today, Fastly completed the acquisition of Signal Sciences and took a giant step forward toward our vision of modern, unified web application and API security. We will call on our shared view of empowering developers as we chart a path toward building an incredibly secure, performant platform and unlock all-new possibilities, together.
Fastly to Acquire Signal Science for Security at Scale | Fastly
Security has always been a part of Fastly’s DNA, not just within products, but in our vision of trust and safety as a modern platform. Today, we are pleased to announce that we have announced our intent to acquire Signal Sciences.
Why “by developers, for developers” matters
Developer-centricity is now a mission-critical philosophy for companies to embrace. And during COVID-19, we all know that the stakes have never been higher. We’ve seen that businesses that operate with a dev-first mindset at their core will have the strategic advantage and will only increase it, today and into the future.
Black Lives Matter: We are taking a stand.
We have a responsibility to use our platform and our privilege to say that Black Lives Matter — and commit to the work that statement entails.
Generous, innovative, resilient: this is the web at its best
We’ve long recognized that the organizations in our community build more than applications and codebases. In this unprecedented global moment, our customers, partners, and friends are showing up for their communities in generous and innovative ways. Here are a few we’re applauding.
COVID-19 response: people first | Fastly
It’s been more than a month since going fully remote, and I’m reflecting on our internal response, how it’s shifted weekly based on learnings, and what it all says about our values and community.
$50M Support for Nonprofits & Open Source
In light of COVID-19, we’re expanding our Open Source and Nonprofit Program, and more actively investing in organizations supporting good in the world.
A COVID-19 Business Continuity Update from Fastly
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic continues to unfold, our priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners. Importantly, we are ensuring that we provide seamless business continuity to our customers who rely on Fastly to enable a vast number of people across the internet to create content, watch videos, read articles, and search for news and information. Here are the key steps we are taking to ensure our business continuity to help support our customers’ businesses. We will provide updates as necessary via our blog, and you can always find current information at https://status.fastly.com/.
Exercising Caution As COVID-19 Situation Evolves
Fastly’s mission is to build a trustworthy internet where good can thrive. Given that the situation related to COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, we believe an abundance of caution is prudent, and are implementing several precautionary measures to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 to our employees, our customers, and the communities in which we participate.