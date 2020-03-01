Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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Joshua Bixby

CEO, Fastly

Joshua has been helping Fastly grow for seven years, including as CEO since February 2020. With Joshua as part of the leadership team, Fastly went public in 2019 and continues to expand its modern approach to online development globally. Joshua’s experience growing companies online dates back to the early 2000s, when he grew three startups to a successful exit. Later, as a founder and adviser at Stanley Park Ventures, Joshua cultivated the passion for digital transformation that he brings to his role at Fastly — by using technology to address the modern challenges facing traditionally offline companies in areas like finance, alcohol rehabilitation, and diabetes prevention. When he’s not helping make the web a better place, Joshua enjoys spending time with his wife, coaching his three sons in sports, and being an active part of his community.

  • Exceptional Stories of Digital Innovation From 2020

    Joshua Bixby

    Developers and builders around the world stepped up to meet the moment in a variety of ways in 2020. We’re humbled to be both a witness and enabler for how they supported their organizations, many even thriving under incredibly difficult circumstances. Today we’ll share some of their stories with you.

    Clienti

  • Fastly and Signal Sciences join forces

    Joshua Bixby, Andrew Peterson

    Today, Fastly completed the acquisition of Signal Sciences and took a giant step forward toward our vision of modern, unified web application and API security. We will call on our shared view of empowering developers as we chart a path toward building an incredibly secure, performant platform and unlock all-new possibilities, together.

    Notizie aziendali
    Sicurezza

  • Fastly to Acquire Signal Science for Security at Scale | Fastly

    Joshua Bixby

    Security has always been a part of Fastly’s DNA, not just within products, but in our vision of trust and safety as a modern platform. Today, we are pleased to announce that we have announced our intent to acquire Signal Sciences.

    Notizie aziendali
    Sicurezza

  • Why “by developers, for developers” matters

    Joshua Bixby

    Developer-centricity is now a mission-critical philosophy for companies to embrace. And during COVID-19, we all know that the stakes have never been higher. We’ve seen that businesses that operate with a dev-first mindset at their core will have the strategic advantage and will only increase it, today and into the future.

    Cultura
    WebAssembly

  • Black Lives Matter: We are taking a stand.

    Joshua Bixby, Maurice Wilkins, + 2 more

    We have a responsibility to use our platform and our privilege to say that Black Lives Matter — and commit to the work that statement entails.

    Cultura

  • Generous, innovative, resilient: this is the web at its best

    Joshua Bixby

    We’ve long recognized that the organizations in our community build more than applications and codebases. In this unprecedented global moment, our customers, partners, and friends are showing up for their communities in generous and innovative ways. Here are a few we’re applauding.

    Clienti
    Cultura

  • COVID-19 response: people first | Fastly

    Joshua Bixby

    It’s been more than a month since going fully remote, and I’m reflecting on our internal response, how it’s shifted weekly based on learnings, and what it all says about our values and community.

    Cultura

  • $50M Support for Nonprofits & Open Source

    Joshua Bixby

    In light of COVID-19, we’re expanding our Open Source and Nonprofit Program, and more actively investing in organizations supporting good in the world.

    Cultura
    Notizie aziendali

  • A COVID-19 Business Continuity Update from Fastly

    Joshua Bixby

    As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic continues to unfold, our priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners. Importantly, we are ensuring that we provide seamless business continuity to our customers who rely on Fastly to enable a vast number of people across the internet to create content, watch videos, read articles, and search for news and information. Here are the key steps we are taking to ensure our business continuity to help support our customers’ businesses. We will provide updates as necessary via our blog, and you can always find current information at https://status.fastly.com/.

    Notizie aziendali

  • Exercising Caution As COVID-19 Situation Evolves

    Joshua Bixby

    Fastly’s mission is to build a trustworthy internet where good can thrive. Given that the situation related to COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, we believe an abundance of caution is prudent, and are implementing several precautionary measures to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 to our employees, our customers, and the communities in which we participate.

    Piattaforma