Yes, of course we’re faster. But we’re also more secure. Lakshmi Sharma Stop choosing between speed and security. Here’s how Fastly customers get better security AND improve performance (and reduce complexity and save money too). 23 agosto 2023

Simpler, Better Pricing with Fastly Lakshmi Sharma Starting today we are officially launching simplified, flat-rate packages that get you more across Network Services, Security, and Compute offerings. It’s simple to try and buy Fastly with predictable billing. 13 giugno 2023

Interview with HUMAN CEO Tamer Hassan Lakshmi Sharma Fastly announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. to better safeguard enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. We sat down with HUMAN CEO and Co-founder Tamer Hassan to learn more about bots, and what HUMAN is doing to protect its customers from the threat. 01 settembre 2022

Fastly acquires Glitch for "yes code" at edge | Fastly Lakshmi Sharma Fastly is thrilled to announce it has acquired Glitch, with plans to continue fostering one of the most beloved developer communities on the web today. 19 maggio 2022