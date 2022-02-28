Lakshmi Sharma
Chief prodotto & Strategy Officer, Fastly
Yes, of course we’re faster. But we’re also more secure.
Stop choosing between speed and security. Here’s how Fastly customers get better security AND improve performance (and reduce complexity and save money too).
Simpler, Better Pricing with Fastly
Starting today we are officially launching simplified, flat-rate packages that get you more across Network Services, Security, and Compute offerings. It’s simple to try and buy Fastly with predictable billing.
Interview with HUMAN CEO Tamer Hassan
Fastly announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. to better safeguard enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. We sat down with HUMAN CEO and Co-founder Tamer Hassan to learn more about bots, and what HUMAN is doing to protect its customers from the threat.
Fastly acquires Glitch for "yes code" at edge | Fastly
Fastly is thrilled to announce it has acquired Glitch, with plans to continue fostering one of the most beloved developer communities on the web today.
Fastly's observability and monitoring: empowering smart delivery and high performance | Fastly
In this post, we break down our current observability offering and highlight some of the ways DevOps and SRE teams are using Fastly to investigate anomalies, improve performance and up-time, and engage in observability-driven development.