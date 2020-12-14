Laura Thomson
SVP, Engineering, Fastly
Preventing outages with resilient architectures
Fastly’s resilient architecture principles prevent outages, mitigate severity, and deliver on our availability promises without compromising performance.
Fastly Instant Purge™: Under 150ms for Over a Decade
Since 2011, Fastly has been able to purge content globally in 150ms, we're excited to see other vendors catch up and help create a better internet.
3 Essentials for a High-Impact Live Stream Event
Live streaming major events have become a significant part of how audiences experience concerts and sports. Find out the essentials to providing a world-class live stream.
Lies, stats, debunking Cloudflare | Fastly
A couple of weeks ago Cloudflare, one of our competitors, claimed that their edge compute platform is roughly three times as fast as Compute@Edge. The false claim is a great example of how statistics can be used to mislead.
Engineers' Role in Digital Transformation
The pressure on engineering teams right now is substantial as leaders are tasked with driving their companies’ success, even during the chaos of 2020. In the face of uncertainty, there are steps leaders can take today to spark innovation, support their people, and enable growth — ultimately positioning themselves, their teams, and their companies survive and thrive.