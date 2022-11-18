Liam Mayron
Director, Security Products
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How Fastly Helps Organizations Respond to DDoS Attacks in Real Time
Learn how Fastly helps organizations detect, mitigate, and respond to DDoS attacks and other cyber threats with 24/7 human-led security operations and real-time protection.
DDoS nel dicembre 2025
Scopri come i sofisticati attacchi DDoS di livello 7 e di rete si sono evoluti a dicembre 2025, incluso il principale attacco dell'anno e le strategie di mitigazione.
DDoS a novembre
Gli hacker DDoS erano in gran parte assenti durante il Black Friday 2025. L'ultimo report di Fastly rivela perché e cosa significano i mutevoli modelli di attacco per le tue app e API.
Mitigating DDoS attacks faster and with even more accuracy
Learn how Fastly's Adaptive Threat Engine update for DDoS Protection boosts mitigation accuracy and reduces Mean Time to Mitigation by 72% for the holidays.
DDoS in September
Fastly's September 2025 DDoS report details modern application attacks. Get insights and guidance to strengthen your security initiatives.
DDoS in August
August 2025 DDoS attack trends: Hyperscale clouds are the source for 70% of attacks. Get insights on the latest application DDoS trends to strengthen security.
DDoS in July
July 2025 DDoS attack trends: Fastly's report reveals infrequent but massive enterprise attacks & insights on attack volume, industries targeted, and company size.
DDoS in June
June’s DDoS report reveals a 250B+ request attack on a High Tech provider and the rise of the Byline Banshee. Get key insights & actionable guidance.
Why Simplicity Is Good for Security
Security shouldn’t be complex. Discover why Fastly’s one-click DDoS tools like Precise Defense make staying protected easier, faster, and more effective, even under pressure.
Tailoring Automated DDoS Protection
Fine-tune your DDoS protection with Fastly's Precise Defense update. Gain flexibility to allow legitimate traffic while automatically mitigating attacks.
DDoS in May
DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance.
DDoS in April
DDoS April 2025 report: US attacks surge. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. Protect your apps now!
Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows
Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.
Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks
Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security.
Battling bots: How high-demand product launches are impacted
Scalper bots dominate high-demand product launches, leading to instant sellouts and frustrated customers. Learn how retailers can fight back and restore fairness.
Building a better application DDoS solution
Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape.
Creating industry-leading managed security commitments
Get proactive commitments to your security with Fastly’s industry-first Time to Notify SLA for its Managed Security Service customers.
Thriving amidst chaos: Managed security tips for Black Friday weekend
Struggling with the chaos of the Black Friday weekend? A Managed Security Provider can alleviate a lot of the stress that comes with the busy shopping season.
Protecting your web apps has never been easier: Introducing the Fastly Managed Security Service
When you’re under attack, every second counts. The Fastly Managed Security Service keeps your web applications and APIs protected while allowing your in-house teams to focus on core competencies, strategic initiatives, and high-impact projects.
Introducing Cloud WAF Terraform Support
Terraform, from HashiCorp, enables DevOps teams to deploy cloud infrastructure as code. Fastly supports Terraform across our product lines and today we’re excited to share enhancements to our Next-Gen WAF Terraform provider for our Cloud WAF deployment model which will further streamline operations for our secure DevOps users.