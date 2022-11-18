How Fastly Helps Organizations Respond to DDoS Attacks in Real Time Liam Mayron, Cody Arnold, + 1 more Learn how Fastly helps organizations detect, mitigate, and respond to DDoS attacks and other cyber threats with 24/7 human-led security operations and real-time protection. 17 marzo 2026

DDoS nel dicembre 2025 Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more Scopri come i sofisticati attacchi DDoS di livello 7 e di rete si sono evoluti a dicembre 2025, incluso il principale attacco dell'anno e le strategie di mitigazione. 22 gennaio 2026

DDoS a novembre David King, Liam Mayron Gli hacker DDoS erano in gran parte assenti durante il Black Friday 2025. L'ultimo report di Fastly rivela perché e cosa significano i mutevoli modelli di attacco per le tue app e API. 10 dicembre 2025

Mitigating DDoS attacks faster and with even more accuracy Liam Mayron, David King Learn how Fastly's Adaptive Threat Engine update for DDoS Protection boosts mitigation accuracy and reduces Mean Time to Mitigation by 72% for the holidays. 20 novembre 2025

DDoS in September Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more Fastly's September 2025 DDoS report details modern application attacks. Get insights and guidance to strengthen your security initiatives. 17 ottobre 2025

DDoS in August Liam Mayron, David King August 2025 DDoS attack trends: Hyperscale clouds are the source for 70% of attacks. Get insights on the latest application DDoS trends to strengthen security. 10 settembre 2025

DDoS in July Liam Mayron, David King July 2025 DDoS attack trends: Fastly's report reveals infrequent but massive enterprise attacks & insights on attack volume, industries targeted, and company size. 15 agosto 2025

DDoS in June Liam Mayron, David King June’s DDoS report reveals a 250B+ request attack on a High Tech provider and the rise of the Byline Banshee. Get key insights & actionable guidance. 23 luglio 2025

Why Simplicity Is Good for Security Liam Mayron Security shouldn’t be complex. Discover why Fastly’s one-click DDoS tools like Precise Defense make staying protected easier, faster, and more effective, even under pressure. 10 luglio 2025

Tailoring Automated DDoS Protection Liam Mayron, David King Fine-tune your DDoS protection with Fastly's Precise Defense update. Gain flexibility to allow legitimate traffic while automatically mitigating attacks. 08 luglio 2025

DDoS in May Liam Mayron, David King DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. 11 giugno 2025

DDoS in April Liam Mayron, David King DDoS April 2025 report: US attacks surge. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. Protect your apps now! 22 maggio 2025

Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows Daniele Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing. 05 maggio 2025

Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks Liam Mayron, David King Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security. 08 aprile 2025

Battling bots: How high-demand product launches are impacted Liam Mayron Scalper bots dominate high-demand product launches, leading to instant sellouts and frustrated customers. Learn how retailers can fight back and restore fairness. 06 marzo 2025

Building a better application DDoS solution Liam Mayron, David King Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape. 22 ottobre 2024

Creating industry-leading managed security commitments Liam Mayron, Cody Arnold Get proactive commitments to your security with Fastly’s industry-first Time to Notify SLA for its Managed Security Service customers. 06 maggio 2024

Thriving amidst chaos: Managed security tips for Black Friday weekend Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more Struggling with the chaos of the Black Friday weekend? A Managed Security Provider can alleviate a lot of the stress that comes with the busy shopping season. 23 ottobre 2023

Protecting your web apps has never been easier: Introducing the Fastly Managed Security Service Liam Mayron When you’re under attack, every second counts. The Fastly Managed Security Service keeps your web applications and APIs protected while allowing your in-house teams to focus on core competencies, strategic initiatives, and high-impact projects. 16 febbraio 2023