Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

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Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

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SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

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Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

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Liam Mayron

Director, Security Products

Liam Mayron è Director for Security Products di Fastly e si occupa di sicurezza. Ha ricoperto diversi ruoli presso LogRhythm (ora Exabeam), Akamai e Harris Corp. (ora L3Harris Technologies). Inoltre, è stato professore assistente presso il Florida Institute of Technology, dove ha creato il programma di laurea magistrale in Information Assurance e Cybersecurity. Ha conseguito un dottorato di ricerca in ingegneria informatica ed è Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) e Information Systems Security Management Professional (ISSMP).

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  • How Fastly Helps Organizations Respond to DDoS Attacks in Real Time

    Liam Mayron, Cody Arnold, + 1 more

    Learn how Fastly helps organizations detect, mitigate, and respond to DDoS attacks and other cyber threats with 24/7 human-led security operations and real-time protection.

    Sicurezza
    Prodotto

  • DDoS nel dicembre 2025

    Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more

    Scopri come i sofisticati attacchi DDoS di livello 7 e di rete si sono evoluti a dicembre 2025, incluso il principale attacco dell'anno e le strategie di mitigazione.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • DDoS a novembre

    David King, Liam Mayron

    Gli hacker DDoS erano in gran parte assenti durante il Black Friday 2025. L'ultimo report di Fastly rivela perché e cosa significano i mutevoli modelli di attacco per le tue app e API.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Mitigating DDoS attacks faster and with even more accuracy

    Liam Mayron, David King

    Learn how Fastly's Adaptive Threat Engine update for DDoS Protection boosts mitigation accuracy and reduces Mean Time to Mitigation by 72% for the holidays.

    Sicurezza
    Prodotto
    Un'illustrazione di uno scudo con delle frecce e un server dietro

  • DDoS in September

    Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more

    Fastly's September 2025 DDoS report details modern application attacks. Get insights and guidance to strengthen your security initiatives.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • DDoS in August

    Liam Mayron, David King

    August 2025 DDoS attack trends: Hyperscale clouds are the source for 70% of attacks. Get insights on the latest application DDoS trends to strengthen security.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • DDoS in July

    Liam Mayron, David King

    July 2025 DDoS attack trends: Fastly's report reveals infrequent but massive enterprise attacks & insights on attack volume, industries targeted, and company size.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • DDoS in June

    Liam Mayron, David King

    June’s DDoS report reveals a 250B+ request attack on a High Tech provider and the rise of the Byline Banshee. Get key insights & actionable guidance.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Why Simplicity Is Good for Security

    Liam Mayron

    Security shouldn’t be complex. Discover why Fastly’s one-click DDoS tools like Precise Defense make staying protected easier, faster, and more effective, even under pressure.

    Sicurezza

  • Tailoring Automated DDoS Protection

    Liam Mayron, David King

    Fine-tune your DDoS protection with Fastly's Precise Defense update. Gain flexibility to allow legitimate traffic while automatically mitigating attacks.

    Prodotto
    Sicurezza

  • DDoS in May

    Liam Mayron, David King

    DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance.

    Sicurezza

  • DDoS in April

    Liam Mayron, David King

    DDoS April 2025 report: US attacks surge. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. Protect your apps now!

    Sicurezza
    Un'illustrazione di una mano che regge un megafono da cui escono le icone dello scudo e del lucchetto

  • Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows

    Daniele Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more

    Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks

    Liam Mayron, David King

    Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security.

    Sicurezza
    Prodotto

  • Battling bots: How high-demand product launches are impacted

    Liam Mayron

    Scalper bots dominate high-demand product launches, leading to instant sellouts and frustrated customers. Learn how retailers can fight back and restore fairness.

    Sicurezza

  • Building a better application DDoS solution

    Liam Mayron, David King

    Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • Creating industry-leading managed security commitments

    Liam Mayron, Cody Arnold

    Get proactive commitments to your security with Fastly’s industry-first Time to Notify SLA for its Managed Security Service customers.

    Sicurezza

  • Thriving amidst chaos: Managed security tips for Black Friday weekend

    Liam Mayron, David King, + 1 more

    Struggling with the chaos of the Black Friday weekend? A Managed Security Provider can alleviate a lot of the stress that comes with the busy shopping season.

    Sicurezza
    Prestazioni
    Un'illustrazione di una mano che regge un megafono da cui escono le icone dello scudo e del lucchetto

  • Protecting your web apps has never been easier: Introducing the Fastly Managed Security Service

    Liam Mayron

    When you’re under attack, every second counts. The Fastly Managed Security Service keeps your web applications and APIs protected while allowing your in-house teams to focus on core competencies, strategic initiatives, and high-impact projects.

    Prodotto
    + 2 more

  • Introducing Cloud WAF Terraform Support

    Liam Mayron

    Terraform, from HashiCorp, enables DevOps teams to deploy cloud infrastructure as code. Fastly supports Terraform across our product lines and today we’re excited to share enhancements to our Next-Gen WAF Terraform provider for our Cloud WAF deployment model which will further streamline operations for our secure DevOps users.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more