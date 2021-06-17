Introducing effortless bot management for a better, safer web Liz Hurder, Akil Muralidaharan See how Fastly's Bot Management targets malicious bots to protect your apps and website for a better user experience. Learn more about our bot management capabilities. 02 aprile 2024

Malware Verification at the Edge, Reduce Ransomware “Encryption Events” Liz Hurder, Orlando Barrera II Edge computing is rapidly transforming how businesses operate, including mitigating security threats. Learn how to get ahead of attackers with Fastly. 07 giugno 2023

The Signals Series, Part 2: Diving into System Signals Liz Hurder Today we want to dive into the capabilities of system signals and how our wide range of signals provides customers with the most comprehensive out-of-the-box application protection. 05 ottobre 2022

The Signals Series, Part 1: Exploring Custom Signals Liz Hurder Traditional web application firewalls (WAFs) were created to stop malicious traffic from reaching your origin servers, which served its purpose well during an internet age of HTML and PNGs. 30 giugno 2022