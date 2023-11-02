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Lucas Olslund
Performance Marketing Associate, Fastly
Lucas Olslund is a Performance Marketing Associate at Fastly. He specializes in comparing the performance of Fastly’s products across various applications. Lucas graduated with a degree in Computer Science from ASU and previously interned at Alarm.com, developing enterprise APIs. With a solid background in software engineering and data analysis, he's excited to now be focusing on edge cloud performance analysis and optimization.
Unlock Faster Web Performance: The Data Behind Fastly's Edge Over Akamai
Discover why migrating from Akamai to Fastly boosts web performance. Our data shows 57% faster TTFB & 17% faster LCP, based on real-world CrUX data.
Websites get faster when moving to Fastly
Get real-time content control, boost performance, and develop modern applications, all faster at the edge. See how Fastly stacks up against Cloudflare.
When it comes to delivering the first byte, nobody can beat Fastly
Fastly is 29% faster than edgio when it comes to delivering the first byte. It’s representative of overall gains in LCP and performance.
Fastly is faster at time to first byte. It makes a difference.
Fastly is 43% faster to first byte (TTFB) than Akamai CDN, and 32% faster than other CDNs, and it’s representative of overall gains in LCP and performance.