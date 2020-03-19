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Mandy Sparber
Security Solutions Engineer
Mandy Sparber is a Security Solutions Engineer assisting customers with CDN configurations and enhancing their edge cloud protection. When she's not dissecting a SQL or PHP attack, Mandy enjoys traveling to locations outside of her hometown of New York City, discovering new food, and sipping on a glass of quality whiskey.
WAF & logging integrations added | Fastly
Using integrations with BigQuery and Looker, we’ve created 15 chart templates that help you effectively monitor security events on your sites and applications, in real time.