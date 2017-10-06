Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe
Senior Security Engineer, Fastly
Demystifying Fastly’s Defense Against HTTP Desynchronization Attacks
Learn how Fastly's robust architecture and strict protocol parsing defend against HTTP desynchronization attacks, ensuring your web applications are secure.
Inside Fastly: a look at our vulnerability remediation process
In this post, we present a look at our vulnerability remediation and engineering team and how they were able to roll out a recent fix for a QUIC/H2O vulnerability in under two weeks.
Cranelift vetted for secure sandboxing in Compute@Edge | Fastly
Alongside the Bytecode Alliance, Fastly’s WebAssembly team recently led a rigorous security assessment of Cranelift, an open-source, next-generation code generator for use in WebAssembly to provide sandbox security functionality.
Deliberate practice in information security
Deliberate practice is the act of performing a set of tasks that are just slightly more difficult than what you’re used to, so you can get better at a specific activity and move from a novice to an experienced practitioner. In this post, Security Engineer Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe walks us through the art of deliberate practice, offering tips for novices and mentors alike.