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Simon Kuhn
Senior Manager in Infrastructure Services, Fastly
Simon works on infrastructure at Fastly, with a focus on privacy enablement services. Prior to joining Fastly, Simon led infrastructure organizations at imgix and Rainway, and has built large scale, globally deployed services at Apple, Dropbox and Yahoo.
Enabling privacy on the Internet with Oblivious HTTP
We’re excited to announce the latest product in our privacy enablement portfolio — the Fastly OHTTP Relay, now in beta with availability for select partners.