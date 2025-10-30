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Sy Brand
Staff Software Engineer, WebAssembly
Sy works on the WebAssembly team, wrangling SDKs, runtimes, and compilers. They are the author of the book “Building a Debugger” and have three cats.
Unparalleled Performance: Bring Your C++ Logic to the Edge
Bring your C++ logic to the edge with the Beta Fastly Compute SDK. Achieve unparalleled, near-native performance, low-latency, and enhanced security via WebAssembly (Wasm).
Rewriting HTML with the Fastly JavaScript SDK
Boost web performance with Fastly’s JS SDK v3.35.0. Use the new streaming HTML rewriter to customize, cache, and transform pages faster and more efficiently.