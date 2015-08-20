Back to blog
Vladimir Vuksan
Head of Professional Services at Fastly, Fastly
Vladimir has extensive background in managing the full stack of IT services from desktop support through systems configuration/management to designing and implementing network infrastructure and security. He is currently Head of Professional Services at Fastly.
Restricting access to content
In this blog post, Vladimir Vuksan outlines three common methods you can use for blocking or limiting access to content with Fastly.