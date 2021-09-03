Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly
Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Fastly
Qu’est-ce que la CVE-2026-23869 ? Alerte de sécurité relative aux React Server Components
CVE-2026-23869 : vulnérabilité de déni de service de haute gravité dans les React Server Components. Découvrez les impacts et les versions affectées et obtenez une protection immédiate avec un correctif virtuel.
React2Shell (suite) : ce qu’il faut savoir et faire à propos des deux dernières vulnérabilités CVE
Dans la foulée des vulnérabilités CVE de criticité élevée React2Shell, deux nouvelles vulnérabilités CVE exploitant des composants similaires de Next.js et React ont été annoncées le 11 décembre. En savoir plus sur ces nouvelles CVE
Bots d'IA au deuxième trimestre 2025 : tendances, d'après le rapport sur les menaces de Fastly
Le rapport sur les menaces du deuxième trimestre 2025 de Fastly révèle comment Meta, OpenAI et d'autres influencent le trafic web, et ce que les organisations doivent faire pour garder le contrôle.
CVE-2025-29927 : contournement d’autorisation dans Next.js
Une vulnérabilité critique dans Next.js (CVE-2025-29927) permet aux attaquants de contourner l’autorisation. Protégez vos applications dès maintenant.
Automating and Defending Nefarious Automation
If your application is on the internet, chances are it has been subjected to nefarious automation. These events can include many different attacks – including content scraping, credential stuffing, application DDoS, web form abuse, token guessing, and more.
What is TLS Fingerprinting?
TLS fingerprinting has become a prevalent tool to help security defenders identify what clients are talking to their server infrastructure.
Threat hunting network callbacks in WAF data
Threat hunting is the practice of looking for active attackers who have possibly penetrated security boundaries within an organization. WAF data can be a valuable resource in threat hunting for network callbacks. Here’s how.
Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly
In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability.
Open redirects: abuse & recs [Ex.] | Fastly
Open URL redirection is a class of web app security problems that make it easier for attackers to direct users to malicious resources. Here are some examples of how they do it and what you can do to prevent it.
How to Secure your GraphQL
There are many benefits to adopting GraphQL, but its security implications are less understood. In this post, we’ll explore those implications and offer guidance on which defaults and controls can support a safer GraphQL implementation.
Le framework mesure l’efficacité du WAF | Fastly
Notre nouveau framework d’efficacité des WAF fournit un moyen standardisé de mesurer l’efficacité des capacités de détection d’un WAF grâce à une vérification et une validation continues. Voici comment ça fonctionne.
Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly
We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the situation. We also share our guidance around testing your environment against many of the new obfuscation methods that have been seen.
Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly
CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact.
Subresource monitoring with Compute
Compute, our serverless compute environment, can be used to solve headaches dealing with attackers looking to modify and manipulate resources. In this post, we tell you how.
Preventing SSRF: Apache CVE-2021-40438 | Fastly
Our Security Research Team provides guidance on how to address CVE-2021-40438, a vulnerability in Apache HTTP Server version 2.4.48 and earlier, by patching impacted version(s) and enabling a new templated rule to prevent exploitation.
Protect against Apache vulnerability | Fastly
The recent Apache HTTP Server vulnerability (CVE-2021-41773) is reportedly being exploited in the wild. Fastly already detects this vulnerability, but our next-gen WAF customers can also create a rule to block exploitation.
Atlassian Confluence OGNL Injection Vulnerability Protection | Fastly
Our Security Research Team has built and deployed a rule to help protect customers of our next-gen WAF against the recently announced Confluence Server OGNL injection vulnerability, CVE-2021-26084.