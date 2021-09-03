Qu’est-ce que la CVE-2026-23869 ? Alerte de sécurité relative aux React Server Components Matthew Mathur, Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly CVE-2026-23869 : vulnérabilité de déni de service de haute gravité dans les React Server Components. Découvrez les impacts et les versions affectées et obtenez une protection immédiate avec un correctif virtuel. 09 avril 2026

React2Shell (suite) : ce qu’il faut savoir et faire à propos des deux dernières vulnérabilités CVE Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly Dans la foulée des vulnérabilités CVE de criticité élevée React2Shell, deux nouvelles vulnérabilités CVE exploitant des composants similaires de Next.js et React ont été annoncées le 11 décembre. En savoir plus sur ces nouvelles CVE 11 décembre 2025

Bots d'IA au deuxième trimestre 2025 : tendances, d'après le rapport sur les menaces de Fastly Matthew Mathur, David King, 1 de plus Le rapport sur les menaces du deuxième trimestre 2025 de Fastly révèle comment Meta, OpenAI et d'autres influencent le trafic web, et ce que les organisations doivent faire pour garder le contrôle. 19 août 2025

CVE-2025-29927 : contournement d’autorisation dans Next.js Matthew Mathur, Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly Une vulnérabilité critique dans Next.js (CVE-2025-29927) permet aux attaquants de contourner l’autorisation. Protégez vos applications dès maintenant. 26 mars 2025

Automating and Defending Nefarious Automation Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Simran Khalsa If your application is on the internet, chances are it has been subjected to nefarious automation. These events can include many different attacks – including content scraping, credential stuffing, application DDoS, web form abuse, token guessing, and more. 29 août 2022

What is TLS Fingerprinting? Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens TLS fingerprinting has become a prevalent tool to help security defenders identify what clients are talking to their server infrastructure. 20 juillet 2022

Threat hunting network callbacks in WAF data Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens Threat hunting is the practice of looking for active attackers who have possibly penetrated security boundaries within an organization. WAF data can be a valuable resource in threat hunting for network callbacks. Here’s how. 03 mai 2022

Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens, 1 de plus In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability. 31 mars 2022

Open redirects: abuse & recs [Ex.] | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly Open URL redirection is a class of web app security problems that make it easier for attackers to direct users to malicious resources. Here are some examples of how they do it and what you can do to prevent it. 20 janvier 2022

How to Secure your GraphQL Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Simran Khalsa There are many benefits to adopting GraphQL, but its security implications are less understood. In this post, we’ll explore those implications and offer guidance on which defaults and controls can support a safer GraphQL implementation. 12 janvier 2022

Le framework mesure l’efficacité du WAF | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Simran Khalsa, 1 de plus Notre nouveau framework d’efficacité des WAF fournit un moyen standardisé de mesurer l’efficacité des capacités de détection d’un WAF grâce à une vérification et une validation continues. Voici comment ça fonctionne. 14 décembre 2021

Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens, 1 de plus We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the situation. We also share our guidance around testing your environment against many of the new obfuscation methods that have been seen. 14 décembre 2021

Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly, Xavier Stevens, 1 de plus CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact. 10 décembre 2021

Subresource monitoring with Compute Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly Compute, our serverless compute environment, can be used to solve headaches dealing with attackers looking to modify and manipulate resources. In this post, we tell you how. 11 novembre 2021

Preventing SSRF: Apache CVE-2021-40438 | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly Our Security Research Team provides guidance on how to address CVE-2021-40438, a vulnerability in Apache HTTP Server version 2.4.48 and earlier, by patching impacted version(s) and enabling a new templated rule to prevent exploitation. 18 octobre 2021

Protect against Apache vulnerability | Fastly Équipe de recherche en sécurité Fastly The recent Apache HTTP Server vulnerability (CVE-2021-41773) is reportedly being exploited in the wild. Fastly already detects this vulnerability, but our next-gen WAF customers can also create a rule to block exploitation. 07 octobre 2021