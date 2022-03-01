Kim Ogletree
Responsable service client, Fastly
Fastly a décroché le titre de Customers’ Choice dans le rapport Gartner® Peer Insights™ dédié aux plateformes de distribution en périphérie
Fastly a décroché le titre de Customers’ Choice dans le rapport Gartner® Peer Insights™ dédié aux plateformes de distribution en périphérie, recevant la note de 4,8/5 d’après les avis des utilisateurs.
Fastly reçoit depuis sept ans le prix Customers' Choice par Gartner® Peer Insights™
Fastly a été nommé "Customers' Choice 2025" de Gartner® Peer Insights™ pour la Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Cloud, marquant sept années consécutives de récompenses motivées par la confiance et les avis des clients.
Business continuity amid the invasion of Ukraine
Amid the escalating invasion of Ukraine, the Fastly team is actively monitoring the health, availability, and performance of our edge cloud network along with maintaining close communication with our customers. We remain confident in the resilience and security of our network and products. Our network and products remain performant and fully operational.