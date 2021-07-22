Sean Leach
Chief Product Architect, Fastly
Fastly named Customers' Choice for Web App and API Protection four years in a row | Fastly
With this year’s achievement, we are the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” Web Application and API Protection report for four years in a row with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars.
With the launch of edge deployment, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF is first in the industry to offer a fully unified web app and API security solution
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) protects apps wherever they live: on-premises, in containers, in the cloud, and — as of today — at the edge. This makes it the industry’s first and only unified WAF.
Fastly Gains Recognition in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™
Gartner names Fastly a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection.
Compute: The JavaScript Support you Demanded | Fastly
With JavaScript now available for WebAssembly and Compute, you can get started faster than ever with a language you already know, while ensuring the speed and security you need in a serverless build environment.
4 Steps to Centralized Security Tooling
Here are four repeatable steps that will help you pay down your security technical debt, make your apps and APIs more secure, and move you toward consolidated security tooling.
Why don’t your security tools work anymore?
As the internet landscape gets more complex, more API driven, and more distributed, many security and IT professionals are left wondering — why aren’t the security tools that were good enough a few years ago good enough now?