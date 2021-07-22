Fastly named Customers' Choice for Web App and API Protection four years in a row | Fastly Sean Leach With this year’s achievement, we are the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” Web Application and API Protection report for four years in a row with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars. 23 mars 2022

With the launch of edge deployment, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF is first in the industry to offer a fully unified web app and API security solution Sean Leach The Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) protects apps wherever they live: on-premises, in containers, in the cloud, and — as of today — at the edge. This makes it the industry’s first and only unified WAF. 08 février 2022

Fastly Gains Recognition in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Sean Leach Gartner names Fastly a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection. 22 septembre 2021

Compute: The JavaScript Support you Demanded | Fastly Sean Leach With JavaScript now available for WebAssembly and Compute, you can get started faster than ever with a language you already know, while ensuring the speed and security you need in a serverless build environment. 29 juillet 2021

4 Steps to Centralized Security Tooling Sean Leach Here are four repeatable steps that will help you pay down your security technical debt, make your apps and APIs more secure, and move you toward consolidated security tooling. 26 juillet 2021