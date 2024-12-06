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Fastly named Customers' Choice for Web App and API Protection four years in a row | Fastly

Sean Leach

Chief Product Architect, Fastly

ProduitSécurité

We are honored to announce that the Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) has been recognized as a “Customers’ Choice” in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Web Application and API Protection, March 2022 report.

This gives us the distinction of being the only WAAP vendor to receive this recognition four years in a row. We are particularly proud that customers gave our next-gen WAF an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars, and that 96% said they would recommend it to other customers.

We believe the designation highlights how joining forces with Signal Sciences has strengthened our ability to provide developers with the tools they need to bring our vision of a faster, safer internet to life. 

The proof’s in our customer feedback

It’s important to note that today’s recognition is based on reviews from *actual users* who purchased, implemented, and used our web app and API security solution. We’re truly honored by our customers’ words: 

"False positive was my biggest concern when implementing the WAF, but I have received zero complaints from users, which I think is excellent. We can easily protect our services without the need for complex rule tuning that is often required with other companies' products. I can also recommend the easy to understand Web UI and the ease of installation." — Software Engineer in the digital publishing industry

"The use of the Next-Gen WAF has allowed us to identify negative-SEO attacks and put in rules to basically shut down sites that are hotlinking content without our permission. We have also been able to track and drop traffic from sites identified as 'bad-behavior' sites based on the threat landscape identified by Fastly/Signal Sciences. A solution for the Apache Log4j vulnerability was available the day the vulnerability was made public and was simple to implement." — CTO in the retail industry

“I have implemented various WAF products and this is the first and only with an extremely deep yet simple to understand ruleset." — SecOps professional in the retail industry

Read more customer feedback via Gartner Peer Insights, or check out the detailed 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report. A few key themes stood out for us looking at reviews over the past year:

  • Support for the broadest range of deployment options: Large enterprises have more varied infrastructure than ever before, and many of our customers recognized the flexibility our next-gen WAF provided them. "Fastly's next-gen WAF offered various deployment options that fit our current and future needs. We have never had any downtime with the tool and it allowed us to secure our apps and APIs in very little time,” one customer said. “A broad amount of deployment options makes onboarding different types of hosting scenarios much easier. This removes some of the friction from deployments. Cloud WAF, Proxy, or Agent-based provide solutions for different use cases,” said another

  • Ease of use and installation: This is a must-have for busy DevOps and SecOps teams. "Implementing Fastly was a straightforward process and allowed us to quickly develop new services and improve service reliability in a short period of time,” one CTO said. “Implementation was very easy, as setup and configuration were completed by the Fastly team. Creation of custom 'signals' and dashboards to report on activity impacting our site was very easy,” said another customer

  • Great service and support: A great product is one thing, but customers also need stellar support and service to enable their success. We’re proud to see so many reviews singling out our service professionals and rating our Support Experience 4.9 out of 5 stars. Said one customer: “The customer experience has been outstanding and added support is rated five stars.” Another said, “their zero-day patching support through virtual patching is one of the best thing that you ever experience.”

The Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences)


Earlier this month, we launched the ability to deploy the Fastly Next-Gen WAF inside our global edge cloud network, which brings protection closer to end users and shields origin systems from abusive traffic. This ability to protect apps and APIs wherever they live with one unified solution that can deploy in containers, on-prem, in the cloud, or at the edge, and makes ours the most flexibly deployed WAF on the market. 

That achievement combined with four years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection demonstrates not only our commitment to the developer experience today and in the future, it also shows the confidence those developers have in our solutions. 

Looking forward

We are recognized by Gartner for the fourth year in a row, and we’re truly thankful to our customers. Our shared commitment to building more secure digital experiences will only benefit us all. 

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application and API Protection, March 2022.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Gartner Peer Insights™ are registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection, 20 September 2021, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Rajpreet Kaur Et Al.

Please note that this report was previously known as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls.

In 2019 and 2020 we have been recognized as Signal Sciences, Fastly acquired Signal Sciences in 2020.

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