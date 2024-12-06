The benefits of using Varnish

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

The benefits of using Varnish

Anna MacLachlan

Content Marketing Manager, Fastly

PerformancesIngénierie

At the core of Fastly is Varnish, an open source web accelerator that’s designed for high-performance content delivery. Varnish is the key to being able to accelerate dynamic content, APIs, and logic at the edge.

One of the major benefits of open source is being able to add to it and change it to suit our needs. Fastly uses a heavily customized version of Varnish 2.1, with added functionality. Our version of Varnish is optimized for large-scale deployments, since we have caches in many locations across the globe.

Fastly believes in the power of Varnish — our CEO Artur Bergman and engineer Rogier Mulhuijzen have contributed to parts of the base code, and continue to contribute to the project to this day. Rogier tells a great story about the first time he ever wrote VCL, which will also give you an idea of what Varnish is capable of.

Here’s why Fastly uses it.

Instant Purge for better performance

Varnish’s functionality gives Fastly its powerful instant purging capabilities, which in turn allow us to cache dynamic content. One of the ways that Fastly has customized Varnish is by extending it into a global caching network.

According to Varnish documentation, “Varnish has a modern architecture and is written with performance in mind. It is usually bound by the speed of the network, effectively turning performance into a non-issue.” Varnish software, combined with Fastly’s SSD servers, offer up to 12x the performance and capacity of traditional caches.

Reverse proxying

Varnish lets Fastly reverse proxy. If Fastly’s Varnish receives a request for customer content that is not already cached, Fastly will reach out to the customer’s origin servers and fetch the item requested, then send it to the user who has requested it.

Real-time data monitoring and management

Being built on Varnish also means Fastly can offer real-time monitoring of your content delivery. You can get per-second statistics delivered to you as a JSON feed to your dashboard, or as an in-browser two-minute rolling display. Real-time access logs can be streamed over syslog or to services like S3 or Logentries.

Custom Varnish Configuration Language (VCL)

You can configure Varnish using Custom Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) to define your caching policy. VCL functions more like a programming language than a configuration file, so you can create specialized configurations for caching dynamic content and running application logic on Fastly’s cache servers.

Fastly has a web interface that automatically generates VCL to your specifications. You can also write your own specially configured VCL, and can mix and match custom VCL with Fastly’s VCL. The VCL you write can be uploaded to Fastly caches and then activated. (If you’re interested in uploading your own custom VCL code, contact Fastly customer support.)

Varnish can load and unload VCL configurations on the fly, so changes to VCL can be deployed instantly. You don’t have to wait for maintenance windows or put up with server downtime.

The customer is always right

We use Varnish as the foundation for Fastly because of all its capabilities, but what it really comes down to is that we chose the right tool to create the CDN that suits our customers’ needs. Here’s what some of them have to say about Varnish:

“We know that we can route more API calls through Fastly if needed, and we can do a lot of tweaking using VCL to optimize some of those requests without changing the code. Fastly introduced us to the power and flexibility of Varnish. That's a big advantage we didn't necessarily anticipate, and it's a welcomed one!” — Konstantin Gredeskoul, CTO, Wanelo

“What’s dramatically different between using Fastly and other CDNs is that Fastly is not a black box we can’t control. Fastly is part of our infrastructure — it’s almost as if we were to spin up data centers all over the world just to be Varnish nodes; that’s Fastly. Fastly’s Custom VCL lets us leverage the power and technology of Varnish, giving us ultimate control and flexibility.” — Ross Paul, CTO, 1stdibs

“We started with an initial caching template to serve all of our static assets, which worked great. We then started developing new APIs on our side and doing more fine-tuning in the VCL to serve our assets in a better way, including caching dynamic content. We’re now seeing cache hit rates of 98-99% in our static assets.” — Harry Guillermo, Senior Developer, Fast Company

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert